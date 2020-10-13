Malala joins Prince Harry, Meghan for virtual discussion

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai joined the UK's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for a discussion, during which they talked about amplifying women's voices and standing up for their rights, it was reported.

Thanking Yousafzai for joining the virtual discussion, Markle said: "When young girls have access to education, everyone wins and everyone succeeds. It just opens doors for societal success at the highest level.

"What I had realised very early on was that when women have a seat at the table, conversations in terms of policy change, conversations in terms of legislation and the dynamics of the community are all shifted."

The Nobel Laureate then revealed the urgency of the matter since 20 million girls were on the verge of dropping out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic and the limitations it brought, Dawn news reported on Monday.

"They might be pushed towards child marriages or to become financial supporters of the family.

"We must ensure they are protected, they do not drop out, and they should be able to return safely to school," she added.

The discussion took place to commemorate the International Day of the Girl.

A fierce advocate for female education, Yousufzai was a victim of assassination when she was shot in retaliation for her activism at the age of 15.