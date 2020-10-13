STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant woman dies after being fatally shot, baby survives: Chicago police

No one was immediately taken into custody following the shooting, which was under investigation, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

By Associated Press

CHICAGO: A woman who was eight months pregnant has died after being shot in Chicago and doctors delivered her baby, who was hospitalised in critical condition early Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire about 12:05 a.m.

Tuesday found the 35-year-old woman unresponsive on a porch on the city's South Side with two gunshot wounds to the back, police said.

The woman was later identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Stacy Jones.

Her address, according to the office, was on the same block where she was shot.

Jones was pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said.

The baby was transferred to Comer Children's Hospital, police said.

No one was immediately taken into custody following the shooting, which was under investigation, police said.

