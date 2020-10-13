STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singapore reports no new local cases of COVID-19

Travellers walk with their luggage along the departure hall in a terminal of the Changi International Airport in Singapore. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Tuesday recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the local community or the foreign worker dormitories, the first time since February.

The country reported four COVID-19 imported cases on Tuesday, taking the country's total count to 57,884, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is the first time in several months that dormitory infections have fallen to zero.

The first migrant worker case here was identified on February 8, about two weeks after the country's first COVID-19 infection.

The major milestone comes two months after Singapore declared dormitories where some 300,000 migrant workers live clear of the virus.

The outbreak in migrant worker dormitories at one stage had earlier contributed to more than a thousand infections a day.

On Monday, Singapore reported its 28th COVID-19 related death.

A 64-year-old man, a permanent resident of Singapore who had a history of hypertension, died from complications due to COVID-19, MOH said.

He had been working in India since last December but returned to Singapore on September 23 and was confirmed to have coronavirus infection on October 4.

More from World.
