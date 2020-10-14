STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Armenian Defense Ministry reserves right to attack any military facility in Azerbaijan

We announce that henceforth the Armenian armed forces reserve the right to attack any military facility or any military movement in Azerbaijan, he said.

In this photo released by Ministry of Defense of Armenia on Tuesday, an Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces.

In this photo released by Ministry of Defense of Armenia on Tuesday, an Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

YEREVAN: The Armenian Defense Ministry accused the Azerbaijani military on Wednesday of attacking military equipment stationed on the Armenian territory, and noted that the armed forces reserve the right for retaliation.

"On October 14, the Azerbaijani armed forces attacked military equipment that was on alert on the Armenian territory, on the border with Karvachar (Kalbajar), being guided by the assumption that this equipment was allegedly ready to attack Azerbaijan's peaceful settlements," the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, wrote on Facebook, refuting the allegations as groundless.

READ| Azerbaijan says hit missile launch sites in Armenia

"We confirm that no missile, shell or bullet has been fired from the Armenian territory toward Azerbaijan as of now. At the same time, we announce that henceforth the Armenian armed forces reserve the right to attack any military facility or any military movement in Azerbaijan," Stepanyan went on to say.

