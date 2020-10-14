STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Cyprus cancels maligned 'golden passport' scheme

Cyprus government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said the Cabinet accepted a recommendation by the minsters of the interior and finance to cancel altogether the 'golden passport' program.

Published: 14th October 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NICOSIA: Cyprus on Tuesday scrapped a lucrative program granting citizenship to wealthy investors amid new allegations that a top state official and a veteran lawmaker were implicated in attempts to bypass strict vetting rules and issue a passport to a fictitious investor with a supposed criminal record.

Cyprus government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said the Cabinet accepted a recommendation by the minsters of the interior and finance to cancel altogether the "golden passport" program that has netted billions of euros over several years.

Koushos said the decision, which goes into effect Nov. 1, was based on the Cyprus Investment Program's "long-standing weaknesses, but also the abuse" of its provisions.

He said the government would in due course look at different ways of attracting foreign investment.

The allegations surfaced in an hour-long undercover report by Al Jazeera's investigative unit that used hidden cameras to show Parliamentary Speaker Demetris Syllouris and lawmaker Christakis Giovanis pledging "full support" to granting a passport to a fictitious Chinese investor, despite a money laundering conviction against him.

The report also showed lawyer Andreas Pittadjis, real estate agents and others outlining to a man posing as a representative for the Chinese investor different ways to skirt background checks, including a name change or granting citizenship through his wife.

Both Pittadjis and Giovanis strongly denied the allegations, saying they were fully aware that the approach was bogus and that they only played along to extract more information from the "representative" in order to file a report with Cypriot law enforcement authorities.

Giovanis on Tuesday resigned his seat in the Cypriot parliament and quit his duties as a member of the communist-rooted AKEL party.

Cypriot Attorney-General George Savvides said that he instructed police to initiate an "in-depth police investigation" to determine if any criminal acts had been committed.

European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said the bloc's executive body is looking into launching infringement proceedings against Cyprus.

"We watched in disbelief how high-level officials were trading European citizenship for financial gains," Wigand told reporters in Brussels.

European Commission "President (Ursula) von der Leyen was clear when saying European values are not for sale."

Wigand said the Commission had frequently raised concerns about such investor citizenship schemes and also directly with Cypriot authorities.

Outraged Cypriots took to social media to heap scorn on the officials, with many calling for Syllouris' resignation.

In a statement on Tuesday, Syllouris said that he would step back from his duties as of next week until an investigation is completed.

He apologized for the "unfortunate picture" and upheaval that the "staged and fragmented" report gave and which allowed his reputation and that of the institution of House Speaker to be sullied.

Cypriot officials had earlier accused Al Jazeera of an orchestrated smear campaign against the ethnically split island nation.

The program has attracted many foreigner investors because a Cyprus passport automatically grants its holder citizenship access to the entire 27-member European Union.

Around 4,000 Cypriot passports have been issued to investors under the program, generating more than 7 billion euros ($8.25 billion).

The Cyprus government has conceded that mistakes were made and has beefed up eligibility criteria in recent years.

The most recent changes that lawmakers approved in August include new anti-money-laundering vetting rules and making it easier to revoke the citizenship of investors involved in or convicted of a serious crime.

Despite the stricter rules, the program continued to be hounded by allegations of corruption, kickbacks and favoritism.

Cyprus' Audit Office last month urged lawmakers to rethink legislation that empowered the government to grant citizenship to investors' family members.

Cyprus Security and Exchange Commission recommended last month that authorities revoke citizenship from seven individuals who submitted forged documents in their application.

An independent committee has been set up to probe thousands of applications that were made since 2007.

The investment program had gathered pace after 2013, when a financial crisis nearly brought Cyprus to bankruptcy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyprus Cyprus golden passport
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp