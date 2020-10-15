STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China, Russia, Cuba getting seats on UNHRC a win for tyrants, embarrassment for UN: Mike Pompeo

On Tuesday, China, as well as Russia and Cuba, won seats on the Human Rights Council, which is a win for tyrants and embarrassment for the United Nations, Pompeo said.

Published: 15th October 2020 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Photo | AP)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The election of countries like China, Russia and Cuba on the Human Rights Council is a win for tyrants and embarrassment for the United Nations, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, China, as well as Russia and Cuba, won seats on the Human Rights Council, which is a win for tyrants and embarrassment for the United Nations, Pompeo told reporters at a news conference here.

"It's an example, an indication of why we were right to leave that body. When institutions are irredeemable as was demonstrated yesterday, the United States under President (Donald) Trump simply will not participate," he said.

In 2018, President Trump withdrew the US from the UN Human Rights Council due to its well-established pattern of anti-Israel bias and membership rules that allow the election of the world's worst human rights abusers to the Council.

Prior to making this decision, and after its exit, the United States urged the UN member states to take an immediate action to reform the Council before it became irreparable, Pompeo had said in a statement a day earlier.

"Unfortunately, those calls went unheeded, and today the UN General Assembly once again elected countries with abhorrent human rights records, including China, Russia and Cuba. Venezuela was elected in 2019," he said.

These elections only further validate the US decision to withdraw and use other venues and opportunities to protect and promote universal human rights, he alleged.

For example, in September, the US hosted a landmark side event during the UN General Assembly's high-level week centered on the continuing significance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Last year, Trump hosted a landmark event on religious freedom, he said.

Pompeo said that the US' commitment to human rights consists of far more than just words.

"Through the State Department's action, we have punished human rights abusers in Xinjiang, Myanmar, Iran and elsewhere. Our commitments are spelled out clearly in the UN's declaration, and in our record of action. The United States is a force for good in the world and will always be," he said.

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley supported the US statement.

The UN Human Rights Council just voted to let even more human rights abusers join its ranks, she tweeted.

"The council voted in Communist China, Communist Cuba and Russia, joining Venezuela, Sudan and Libya. This further validates the US decision to leave the Human Rights Council in 2018," Haley said.

Commenting on China's appointment to the UN Human Rights Council, the East Turkistan Government in Exile's prime minister Salih Hudayar said, "China's election as a member of the UN Human Rights Council is equal to the Nazis being elected.

By voting for China, the UN General Assembly is only empowering China to continue its brutal campaign of colonisation and genocide in Occupied East Turkistan.

"The Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) said that it is dismayed by the election of China to the UN Human Rights Council, and urges member states to take immediate steps to hold China accountable for ongoing and egregious abuses targeting Uyghurs.

"Governments committing genocide shouldn't be allowed anywhere near the Human Rights Council, said UHRP Executive director Omer Kanat.

"It's clear from the vote, however, that China has been losing the confidence of the international community over time," Kanet added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mike Pompeo US China UNHRC
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp