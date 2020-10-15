EU chief leaves summit to go into quarantine after fellow staffer tests COVID-19 positive
BRUSSELS: European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen was forced to leave an EU summit Thursday shortly after it opened because one of her close staffers tested positive for COVID-19.
She said that she herself tested negative but "as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation."
I have just been informed that a member of my front office has tested positive to COVID-19 this morning. I myself have tested negative.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 15, 2020
However as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation.
Von der Leyen had already been mingling with other EU leaders ahead of the formal opening of the two-day summit.
Organisers had taken special precaution to keep leaders apart and make sure they respect all health regulations.