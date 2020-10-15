EU chief leaves summit to go into quarantine after fellow staffer tests COVID-19 positive

By Associated Press

BRUSSELS: European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen was forced to leave an EU summit Thursday shortly after it opened because one of her close staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

She said that she herself tested negative but "as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation."

However as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 15, 2020

Von der Leyen had already been mingling with other EU leaders ahead of the formal opening of the two-day summit.

Organisers had taken special precaution to keep leaders apart and make sure they respect all health regulations.