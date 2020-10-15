STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

The Foreign Office said that due to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in Jandrot Sector on Wednesday, two persons sustained serious injuries.

Published: 15th October 2020 03:11 PM

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office said that due to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in Jandrot Sector on Wednesday, two persons sustained serious injuries.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary, it said.

