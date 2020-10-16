STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israeli parliament formally approves UAE normalisation deal

Israel and the UAE announced the U.S.-brokered agreement in August, and signed a deal in a White House ceremony last month.

Published: 16th October 2020 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo | AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

JERUSALEM: Israel's parliament on Thursday voted overwhelmingly in favor of formally ratifying the country's historic agreement normalising diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates.

Israel and the UAE announced the U.S.-brokered agreement in August, and signed a deal in a White House ceremony last month.

Thursday's approval by the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament, which passed in a 80-13 vote, was largely a formality.

The UAE has become just the third Arab country to establish official ties with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan, and the first to do so in a quarter century.

Bahrain is also in the process of formalizing ties with Israel, and the White House has suggested that other Arab countries will follow suit.

The deals reflect a shift in the Middle East as Arab countries' shared concerns with Israel about Iran outweigh their traditional support for the Palestinians.

"Many Arab and Muslim countries want to get close to us," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech.

"They see our military and intelligence, technological and economic power. They are changing their attitude toward us."

The Palestinians, who have long relied on unified Arab support to boost them against Israel, have condemned the deal and accused the UAE of betrayal.

The Joint List, the main Arab-dominated faction in parliament, cast the lone opposing votes Thursday in solidarity with their Palestinian brethren.

Ayman Odeh, chairman of the Joint List, said the only deal that would bring peace and prosperity to the region would be a peace agreement creating an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

"The deal being signed today is part of Trump's dangerous vision that will perpetuate the military regime on millions of Palestinians, the settlements and the outposts," he wrote in a tweet before the vote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel UAE Israel UAE peace deal
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp