Joe Biden vows to repeal 'Muslim ban' imposed by Donald Trump admin if elected

In a video message to Muslim Advocates, a civil rights organisation, on Thursday, Biden also promised to push lawmakers for legislation to fight the growing spike in hate crimes in the US.

Published: 16th October 2020 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GREENVILLE: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has vowed to include Muslim Americans in every social and political aspect in his administration as well as repeal President Donald Trump's "Muslim ban" if voted to power.

In a video message to Muslim Advocates, a civil rights organization, on Thursday, Biden also promised to push lawmakers for legislation to fight the growing spike in hate crimes in the US.

"As president, I'll work with you to rip the poison of hate from our society to honor your contributions and seek your ideas. My administration will look like America, with Muslim Americans serving at every level," he said.

"On day one, I'll end Trump's unconstitutional Muslim ban. I'll push Congress to pass hate crimes legislation. I'll implement the national strategy I've laid out since March to be COVID. I'll end the deadly inequities in health care, education, and opportunity that this crisis has amplified. And together, we'll rebuild the criminal justice system focused on redemption, not retribution," Biden added.

President Trump has imposed a controversial travel ban, often referred to by critics as a "Muslim ban", on several Muslim majority countries, including Iran and Syria, through a series of executive orders.

In February, the travel ban was expanded to include six additional countries, including Nigeria.

Observing that Muslim American voices matter to the community and to the country, Biden claimed that the community hasn't always gotten the respect or representation they deserve under the Trump administration.

"This is not who we are. Abraham Lincoln told us at Gettysburg, a house divided cannot stand. Today, trust is ebbing. Hope seems elusive. Instead of healing, we're being ripped apart. And I refuse to let that happen. We have two brighter future to leave it shipwrecked on the shores of anger and division, he said.

"I said from the start. I'm running the United States country to embrace hope, not fear, light, not darkness, the future, not the past, and I'm going to appeal to the best of us, not our worst side. I mean, you all know better than anyone it's in our power to change course, to organise, advocate, and to vote," Biden said.

