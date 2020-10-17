STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chinese coastal city Qingdao finds no new COVID-19 cases after testing 11 million citizens

Qingdao's deputy mayor Xue Qingguo claimed that the risk of community transmission 'is basically eliminated'.

Published: 17th October 2020 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

A man walks past temporary COVID-19 test processing labs set up inside inflatable tents in eastern China's Qingdao

A man walks past temporary COVID-19 test processing labs set up inside inflatable tents in eastern China's Qingdao. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: Qingdao, a coastal city in eastern China, has completed coronavirus testing for its 11 million residents following an outbreak and found no new infections so far.

As of Friday, the 10.9 million samples came back negative. Qingdao's deputy mayor Xue Qingguo told state broadcaster CCTV that the risk of community transmission "is basically eliminated". The citywide testing was ordered after 13 people were infected in China's first locally transmitted cases in over two months.

The source of the outbreak was traced to two dock workers who had tested positive for the virus in September but did not exhibit any symptoms at first. They had visited a hospital in Qingdao and were sent to a CAT scan room, which was not disinfected properly afterward and led to the infection of other patients, according to health officials.

Health Commission Director Sui Zhenhua and Deng Kai, president of Qingdao's thoracic hospital to which the cases have been linked, have been placed under investigation in connection with the outbreak. On Saturday, the National Health Commission reported 13 new imported cases. China has reported 4,634 deaths among 85,659 confirmed cases.

