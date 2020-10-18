16 people killed after landslide hits passenger bus in Gilgit-Baltistan

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: At least 16 people were killed on Sunday when a bus they were travelling in fell into a deep ditch after being struck by a landslide in Gilgit-Baltistan region, according to a Pakistani media report.

The bus was going from Rawalpindi to Skardu when it was hit by the landslide which was so massive that it pushed the vehicle into a deep ditch, killing at least 16 people in the Roundo area in Gilgit-Baltistan, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Landslides are common in the region which is famous both for its scenic beauty as well as treacherous roads.