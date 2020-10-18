STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on 'humanitarian truce' nearly after three weeks of fierce fighting

It will be the warring sides' second attempt to declare a ceasefire to quell almost three weeks of clashes over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region that have killed hundreds of people.

Published: 18th October 2020 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Armenia solider

An Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

STEPANAKERT (Azerbaijan): The foreign ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan said they had agreed to declare a "humanitarian truce" from midnight Sunday, after nearly three weeks of fighting over a disputed region.

It will be the warring sides' second attempt to declare a ceasefire to quell almost three weeks of clashes over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region that have killed hundreds of people.

"The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have agreed to a humanitarian truce as of October 18, 00h00 local time," Armenia's foreign ministry said late Saturday.

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry confirmed the move in an identical statement.

The announcement came after Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov held phone talks with his counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan and stressed "the need to strictly follow" a ceasefire deal agreed in Moscow last Saturday, the foreign ministry said.

ALSO READ | Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?

The ministers also confirmed the importance of beginning "substantive" talks to settle the conflict, the ministry in Moscow said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan had last Saturday agreed to a ceasefire after 11 hours of talks mediated by Lavrov in Moscow, but then both accused each other of violating the deal.

Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region of Azerbaijan mainly inhabited by ethnic Armenians and backed by Yerevan, has been the scene of deadly clashes since September 27.

According to an official, but partial, toll more than 700 people have been killed in the clashes.

The mountainous western region of Azerbaijan has remained under separatist Armenian control since a 1994 ceasefire ended a brutal war that killed 30,000.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ceasefire Armenia Azerbaijan Armenia-Azerbaijan Armenia-Azerbaijan war Nagorno Karabakh
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp