STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Copenhagen lord mayor Frank Jensen resigns after sexual harassment cases

Frank Jensen told a news conference that the decision to step down was his own and he was not pressured to resign and publicly apologized for his behavior.

Published: 19th October 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

Jensen has publicly apologized for his behavior, which is reported to have occurred over the past 30 years. (Representational Image)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: Copenhagen's lord mayor is stepping down after 11 years in the job and and as deputy leader of Denmark's governing Social Democratic Party following admissions that he sexually harassed women during social gatherings.

"I have decided to resign as mayor so that my party has plenty of time to find my replacement ahead of the next local elections," Frank Jensen said.

Jensen has publicly apologized for his behavior, which is reported to have occurred over the past 30 years.

He said alcohol was often involved.

The next municipal elections in Denmark are to held in November 2021.

Jensen, 59, a former justice minister, said the pressure had become too great in recent days.

On Sunday, he had got the backing of the party in Copenhagen and told a news conference that he wanted to continue as mayor.

But later in the day, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the leader of the Social Democrats, said: "It is obvious that we in the Social Democrats have problems. That needs to change now."

Jensen told a news conference on Monday that the decision to step down was his own and he was not pressured to resign.

Frederiksen said on Facebook that it was "the correct decision."

In August, a popular female television host told an award ceremony that during a Christmas party 12 years earlier, an man whom she didn't name had made sexual suggestions to her and added that he could destroy her career.

Since then, scores of examples of sexual harassment have surfaced in Denmark in all walks of life, including in politics.

Jensen has been lord mayor of Copenhagen since 2009.

The position has been held by his party since 1938.

The lord mayor is the political head of a administrative system presided over by six other mayors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Social Democratic Party Sexual Harassment
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp