French police operations underway after beheading of teacher

Gerald Darmanin said on French radio Europe 1 that at least 80 cases of hate speech have been reported since Friday's attack.

Published: 19th October 2020 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee who was shot dead by police.

Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee who was shot dead by police.

By Associated Press

PARIS: France's interior minister said on Monday that police operations are underway into dozens of people who allegedly issued messages of support for the attacker after the beheading of a history teacher near Paris.

Samuel Paty was beheaded in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee, who was later shot dead by police.

Police officials said Paty had discussed caricatures of Islam's Prophet with his class, leading to threats.

French President Emmanuel Macron held a defence council on Sunday at the Elysee presidential palace.

The government will reinforce security at schools when classes resume on November 2 after two weeks of holidays, Macron's office said. A national homage is to be held for Paty on Wednesday.

Dozens of thousands of demonstrators gathered on Sunday across France in support of freedom of speech and in memory of the slain 47-year-old teacher.

French authorities said they detained 11 people following the killing.

Darmanin said they include the father of a student and an Islamist activist who both "obviously launched a fatwa," or religious ruling, against the teacher.

Darmanin said authorities were also looking into about 50 associations suspected of encouraging hate speech.

Some will be dissolved, he said.

The president of the Conference of imams in France, Hassen Chalghoumi, said "we are hurt, we are condemning this barbaric act," on French news broadcaster BFM TV.

"Samuel is a martyr of freedom."

"Barbarism has no place in schools nor elsewhere in France," he said.

Chalghoumi, who is an imam in Drancy, a suburb northeast of Paris, said he had received death threats and insults on social media from radical Islamists in recent days.

Justice authorities opened an investigation for murder with a suspected terrorist motive.

At least four of those detained are family members of the attacker, who had been granted 10-year residency in France as a refugee in March.

He was armed with a knife and an airsoft gun, which fires plastic pellets.

Anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said a text claiming responsibility and a photograph of the victim were found on the attacker's phone.

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
