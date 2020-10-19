STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok, authorities assure shut down of all accounts spreading 'obscenity'

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had banned the app on October 9 after getting numerous complaints over its 'immoral' content.

Published: 19th October 2020 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

TikTok

For representational purposes

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's telecom watchdog on Monday unblocked the popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok after the company assured authorities here that it will shut down all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading "obscenity and immorality."

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had banned the app on October 9 after getting numerous complaints over its 'immoral' content.

The PTA tweeted that "after assurance from the (TikTok) management that they will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality", it was decided to lift the ban.

"TikTok will moderate the account in accordance with local laws," according to the tweet.

Earlier, the PTA had alleged that the video-sharing app failed to block 'obscene and immoral' contents despite being told many times.

The lifting of restrictions came after TikTok said on Saturday that it would reallocate more resources for the improvement of its service in Pakistan.

"If the Government of Pakistan decides to reopen access to our services in the future, we will certainly assess our allocation of resources to this market," it had said in the statement.

The app is hugely popular and has been installed 43 million times in Pakistan, with 14.7 million times in 2020 alone.

The popular app allows its users to make short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos. TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, has been in crosshairs worldwide.

The Indian and the US governments have already banned it over security concerns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan TikTok
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp