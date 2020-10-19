STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singapore to give SGD 5.5 billion to 140,000 companies to help them during COVID-19 pandemic

The latest payout is Singapore dollars 1.5 billion more than the last round of disbursement in July, according to a report.

Published: 19th October 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore coronavirus

A man wearing a face mask uses a thermal scanner to check on the temperature of an individual before he can enter a building in Singapore. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: More than 140,000 companies with 1.9 million local employees here will receive Singapore dollars 5.5 billion (USD 4.5 billion) this month as part of a jobs scheme to help them retain their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic that has upended life and businesses across the globe.

The latest payout is Singapore dollars 1.5 billion more than the last round of disbursement in July, according to a Channel News Asia report.

First announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in February's Budget, the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS), to be implemented from October 29, is a wage subsidy programme aimed at helping companies retain their workers as businesses have taken a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the October payouts, more than Singapore dollars 21.5 billion (USD 15.8) in JSS support would have been given out, said the Ministry of Finance and Inland Revenue Authority.

​ALSO READ | COVID-19 vaccine storage issues could leave three billion people without access

Meanwhile, Singapore reported four imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, all of whom have been placed under the Stay-Home Notice (SHN), taking the national tally to 57,915.

There was no locally transmitted coronavirus case, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The five imported cases, reported on Sunday, came from the Philippines, Greece, France and Guatemala.  They are under SHN.

​CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

There are currently 40 confirmed cases in hospital and 36 are isolated and cared for at community facilities for mild symptoms.

Nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals and community facilities on Sunday, taking the recoveries to 57,807.

Separately, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has suspended operations of Hawaii Hostel from October 11 to November 9 for failing to comply with safe management measures.

The hostel is not permitted to accept new bookings or accept check-ins for the duration of its suspension.

Under the COVID-19 measures act, such first-time offenders face a fine of up to Singapore dollars 10,000.

Subsequent offences may result in a fine of up to Singapore dollars 20,000, said STB.

