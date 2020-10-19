STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Slovenia officially declares COVID-19 epidemic in state as cases rise

The 30-day period starting Monday allows the government to impose further restrictions to combat the outbreak.

Published: 19th October 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

A storefront displays a closed sign as it remains shuttered due to a COVID-19

A storefront displays a closed sign as it remains shuttered due to a COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LJUBLJANA: Slovenia has formally declared an epidemic of the coronavirus amid a major surge in infections.

The 30-day period starting Monday allows the government to impose further restrictions to combat the outbreak.

It was not immediately clear what the measures will be.

So far, Slovenia has tightened face mask rules, curbed the work of bars and restaurants and switched most schoolchildren and university students from classroom to online teaching.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The country of 2 million people was the first in Europe in May to declare the end of the epidemic after the spring wave.

The Alpine nation in the past week has reported hundreds of new cases daily and increased hospitalisations.

The country has reported 188 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Prime Minister Janez Jansa said late on Sunday that people's health comes first.

He has urged the citizens to act responsibly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp