US envoy warns new violence threatens Afghan peace process

Taliban issued a statement Sunday over the US airstrikes targeting Helmand province.

Published: 19th October 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad at the US Institute of Peace, in Washington

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad at the US Institute of Peace, in Washington (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

KABUL: The US special envoy to Afghanistan warned on Monday that "distressingly high" levels of violence threaten to derail the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Zalmay Khalilzad's comments come as renewed fighting for days has plagued Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, a longtime Taliban stronghold.

The Taliban this Friday agreed to halt its attacks on condition of the US stopping its airstrikes in the area.

But then came a suicide car bombing Sunday that killed at least 13 people and wounded around 120 others in Afghanistan's western Ghor province.

Though no one claimed responsibility for the bombing, suspicion immediately fell on the Taliban.

"Violence has stalked Afghans for far too long. It has robbed far too many Afghans of their loved ones," Khalilzad wrote on Twitter.

"The tragedy in Ghor today is the most recent example."

He added: "The belief that says violence must escalate to win concessions at the negotiating table is very risky. Such an approach can undermine the peace process and repeats past miscalculations by Afghan leaders."

The Taliban offered no immediate reaction to Khalilzad's tweets.

However, it issued a statement Sunday over the US airstrikes targeting Helmand province.

The Taliban warned that "all responsibility and consequences from continuation of such actions shall fall squarely on the shoulders of the American side."

Omer Zwak, a spokesman for Helmand's provincial governor, said on Monday there were still gun battles in a few areas of the province's Nad Ali and Nawa districts.

The Afghan air force separately conducted limited airstrikes to support Afghan forces trying to retake Taliban-held areas, Zwak said.

The peace talks in Qatar between the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators began in September, but after a ceremonious start they became bogged down, mainly in the minutiae of Islamic jurisprudence.

This current round of negotiations come after a deal in February between the US and the Taliban that seeks to end America's longest war.

Despite the challenges, the ongoing talks represent the most-serious effort yet at ending decades of war in Afghanistan that followed the 2001 US-led invasion that toppled its Taliban government, which then was hosting al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden who planned the September 11 attacks.

