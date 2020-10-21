STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Donald Trump abruptly ends TV interview, says considering posting video early

Multiple news outlets including CNN and The Hill reported that Trump abruptly cut the interview.

Published: 21st October 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

EERIE: President Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly ended an interview with a US-based news channel and said he is considering releasing a video of it ahead of the broadcast time for the "sake of accuracy in reporting".

The 'CBS News 60 minutes' interview with Lesley Stahl was scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday.

"I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about," Trump said in a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon.

Soon thereafter, he left the White House for his election rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.

"Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!" said the President.

"Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come," Trump said in another tweet.

Multiple news outlets including CNN and The Hill reported that Trump abruptly cut the interview. He also declined to participate in a planned joint appearance with Vice President Pence, the daily said.

By Lalit K Jha

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump us presidential elections
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp