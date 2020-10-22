STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China criticises US media controls as 'political oppression'

The steps announced Wednesday by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo apply to six newspapers and other outlets, which requires them to identify their employees.

Published: 22nd October 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

China Flag

China's national flag (Representational Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: China's government on Thursday condemned a US decision to require more Chinese media outlets to register as foreign missions but gave no indication whether Beijing might retaliate.

Similar measures were imposed earlier on nine other Chinese outlets.

The Trump administration has indicated it might refuse visas for some of their employees, which prompted Beijing to say it might withhold visas for the few remaining American reporters in China.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Liajian, called the latest US steps "political oppression."

"China firmly opposes and strongly condemns unreasonable US actions," Zhao said at a regular news briefing.

"China urges the United States to change course, correct its mistakes and stop the political suppression and unreasonable restrictions on Chinese media."

