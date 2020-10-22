STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial continues amid death report

Published: 22nd October 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

By Associated Press

LONDON: The University of Oxford says the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil will continue following reports of a participant's death.

The university said it can't comment on specific incidents but an independent review found no reason to be concerned about the safety of the Brazilian trial.

It says an "independent review, in addition to the Brazilian regulator, have recommended that the trial should continue."

The Oxford vaccine is being developed in conjunction with the international pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

Trials are underway in the United States and the UK, as well as Brazil, to determine whether the potential vaccine is safe and effective in humans.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    The death of a volunteer was before the vaccination and he was not administered any vaccine.This must be reported correctly.
    7 hours ago reply
