Spain reaches one million confirmed COVID-19 cases

The country of 47 million is among those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 34,000 deaths attributed to the disease.

Published: 22nd October 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

People walk along Paseo de la Castellana after the lockdown measures imposed by the government due to coronavirus in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Spain this week became the first country in western Europe to record more than 1 million confirmed infections, as it struggles to contain a resurgence of the new coronavirus.

After being brought under control during a nationwide lockdown in the spring, the virus started spreading again a couple of months after restrictions were lifted and people started to move around and socialize again.

By September, hospitals in Madrid were once again beginning to fill up as Spain recorded the highest numbers of new infections in the 27-country European Union.

Confirmed cases rose beyond the 1 million mark on Wednesday, when nearly 17,000 new infections were added.

Experts say the real number is probably much higher because insufficient testing, asymptomatic cases and other issues impede authorities from capturing the true scale of the outbreak.

Like elsewhere in Europe, the resurgence has prompted authorities to impose restrictions on travel and social gatherings.

Curfews are being considered in some of the most affected areas, including the capital, Madrid.

The northern region of Navarra has prohibited non-essential travel from and to the region.

