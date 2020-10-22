STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We're going to 'do plenty' with China: Trump's re-election promise as US presidential polls near

Trump's remarks came in response to being asked if he was in support of wearing facial coverings as a means to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Published: 22nd October 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 05:28 PM

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: In connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would "do plenty" with China if he is re-elected.

"Well, we're going to do plenty with China. What they did to us is a disgrace," Trump said during a media appearance published by the Sinclair Broadcast Group on Wednesday evening, Sputnik reported.

ALSO READ | US elections 2020: After chaotic first debate, here's what to expect from Trump, Biden's second attempt

Trump's remarks came in response to being asked if he was in support of wearing facial coverings as a means to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. He added that having to wear masks in public was China's fault.

"You're sitting there with that mask because of China, OK? It's disgraceful. It's a total disgrace, but you will find out," Trump told the interviewer.

ALSO READ | China criticises US media controls as 'political oppression'

As per Sputnik, Trump has time and again called COVID-19 the "China Virus", and his administration has urged the World Health Organization and other international bodies to take strong action after China became the first epicenter of the disease at the end of the past year.

The incumbent president is set to face off against Democrat candidate Joe Biden on November 3.

