STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US court orders Uber, Lyft to classify drivers as employees

The court affirmed an injunction that was issued on August 10, requiring the two companies to classify their drivers as employees rather than freelancers.

Published: 23rd October 2020 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Headquarters of Uber in San Francisco (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: California's court of appeals has ordered ride-hailing company Uber and Lyft to classify their drivers as employees.

The court affirmed an injunction that was issued on August 10, requiring the two companies to classify their drivers as employees rather than freelancers, The Verge reported on Thursday.

It is unlikely that the ruling will go into effect before California voters decide on a controversial ballott initiative called California Proposition 22, or Prop 22, that aims to protect Uber and gig companies from classifying their drivers as employees.

However, driver groups and public officials celebrated the court ruling, but Uber and Lyft are considering taking the case to the state's Supreme Court, even as they explore their "appeal options," said the report.

Meanwhile, CNN Business on Thursday reported that some Uber drivers are suing the company alleging that Uber is "unlawfully" putting pressure on them and other drivers to support Prop 22.

The class-action lawsuit was filed on Thursday in a San Francisco Superior Court on behalf of two Uber drivers and two nonprofit organisations, said the report.

The lawsuit alleges that Uber is "exerting extreme and wrongful pressure on its drivers to vote for and advocate for the passage of Proposition 22" through its usage of in-app messaging.

Voters will decide the fate of Prop 22 on November 3.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uber Lyft drivers classification as employees California
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp