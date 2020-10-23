US presidential debate: Son did nothing inappropriate in Ukraine, says Biden

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden says his son did nothing inappropriate while working for a company in Ukraine and notes President Donald Trump was the one who got impeached for dealings with that country.

During the final presidential debate Thursday night, Trump noted that the former vice president's son Hunter Biden drew a large salary from a Ukrainian firm.

Joe Biden responded that the accusation had been investigated repeatedly and did not link him to any wrongdoing.

Biden also noted that the president was impeached for attempting to pressure the president of Ukraine to find potentially damaging information on the Bidens.

He then attempted to turn the question into an attack on Trump, focusing on a recent report in The New York Times that Trump has a bank account in that country.

Trump responded, "I have many bank accounts and they're all listed and they're all over the place."

He said that the Chinese account in question was opened in 2015 and closed in 2017, "I believe," even though it actually appears to still be open.