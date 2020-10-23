STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Donald Trump posts unedited interview with '60 Minutes' on Facebook, before it airs

The president posted the interview to his Facebook page with the caption: "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS."

Published: 23rd October 2020 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, in an unusual move, posted his entire unedited interview with '60 Minutes' on Facebook ahead of its scheduled air time on CBS News.

The president posted the interview to his Facebook page with the caption: "Look at the bias, hatred, and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS."

Trump shared the Facebook link to the interview on Twitter and also criticised the moderator of Thursday night's final presidential debate.

"Tonight's anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!" Trump wrote, referring the NBC News anchor who will moderate the presidential debate in Nashville, Tenn.

The president had abruptly walked out of the interview with Lesley Stahl that was scheduled to be aired on Sunday.

In the last phase of the interview, Trump was seen complaining to the CBS reporter that she did not ask tough questions to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"He was never asked a question that is hard," Trump alleged.

Trump refused to participate in the joint interview with Vice President Mike Pence.

"I think we have enough. We have enough," Trump says in the clip, moving to end the interview.

