STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Istanbul's opposition mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Istanbul, a city of 16 million people, has recorded 40% of Turkey’s total reported coronavirus cases, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Published: 24th October 2020 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ANKARA: The mayor of Istanbul has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for the Turkish city said Saturday.

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has received treatment at a hospital and his condition is good, spokesman Murat Ongun tweeted.

Istanbul, a city of 16 million people, has recorded 40% of Turkey’s total reported coronavirus cases, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Imamoglu, who represents the opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, became one of Turkey’s most recognizable politicians after winning office in June 2019.

His success was part of a series of victories for the CHP in major cities , including capital Ankara.

The mayor and other opposition figures have criticized the Turkish government’s approach to tackling the virus, including its decision to publish data only on patients displaying COVID-19 symptoms rather than including asymptomatic individuals.

The country on Friday reported 2,165 new confirmed cases in people with symptoms, the highest daily number since restrictions to combat the outbreak were imposed in May.

The new cases brought Turkey’s total known cases to 357,693, including 9,658 virus-related deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ekrem Imamoglu Istanbul opposition mayor coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
PM Modi insulted soldiers when he said nobody entered Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
Gallery
There is history, humour, lots of violence and a lot more drama in store, as OTT platforms lay out the spread for the festival weekend. We bring you a list of upcoming shows and films that you must shortlist for your definite Dussehra watch.
'Mirzapur 2' to 'A Suitable Boy': Check out what OTT platforms have in store for Digital Dussehra
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp