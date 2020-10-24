STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singapore reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

Two of the new cases were from the local community and one from a dormitory for foreign workers, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Published: 24th October 2020 02:44 PM

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Saturday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, including 11 imported infections, taking the national tally to 57,965, the health ministry said.

The imported cases have been issued stay-home notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore. The 10 imported cases, reported on Friday, were from the US, Bangladesh, Russia, The Philippines, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates and France.

They have been placed under SHN. Fifty-two coronavirus patients are hospitalised, while 39 are recuperating in isolated community facilities in the country.

Three people were discharged from hospitals and community facilities on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 57,832.

Meanwhile, a Chinese national on a work permit in Singapore was sentenced to four weeks in prison on Friday for offering bribe to a police official for not wearing a mask.

