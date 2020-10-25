STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19

According to ABC, Obst is an outside adviser and not a government employee. He was last seen at a fundraiser event attended by both Pence and US President Donald Trump on October 15.

Published: 25th October 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

US Vice President Mike Pence (File photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Marc Short has tested positive for the coronavirus, shortly after it was reported that the vice president's political aide Marty Obst had tested positive.

Pence's spokesperson Devin O'Malley said on Saturday, as quoted by ABC News, that "in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines for essential personnel."

O'Malley said that both Pence and his wife Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, while Marc Short and Marty Obst tested positive, according to ABC News. Since Short is a "close contact," Pence is now required, under CDC guidelines, to wear a facemask around people and to be closely monitored for any coronavirus symptoms.

Marty Obst tested positive for the coronavirus last week, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News on Saturday.

According to ABC, Obst is an outside adviser and not a government employee. He was last seen at a fundraiser event attended by both Pence and US President Donald Trump on October 15.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center on October 2, not long after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.

That same week, Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Pence's spokesman Devin O'Malley.

White House Physician, Dr. Sean Conley, announced on October 12 that Trump had tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days.

First Lady Melania Trump announced last week that the First Family's son Barron, 14, had contracted COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms and subsequently tested negative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mike Pence COVID 19
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp