STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Wary of angering public, Iran has few ways to contain COVID-19

Experts say the mixed messages reflect the fact that the leadership has little room to impose severe restrictions that would damage an already fragile economy and thus stoke public anger.

Published: 26th October 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, people wear protective face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the Tajrish traditional bazaar in northern Tehran, Iran. (Photo | AP)

In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, people wear protective face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the Tajrish traditional bazaar in northern Tehran, Iran. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DUBAI: As coronavirus infections reached new heights in Iran this month, overwhelming its hospitals and driving up its death toll, the country's health minister gave a rare speech criticising his own government's refusal to enforce basic health measures.

"We asked for fines to be collected from anyone who doesn't wear a mask," Saeed Namaki said last week, referring to the government's new mandate for Tehran, the capital.

"But go and find out how many people were fined. We said close roads, and yet how many did they close?" Namaki's speech, lamenting the country's "great suffering" and "hospitals full of patients," clearly laid the blame for the virus' resurgence at the government's door, a stark contrast to the usual speeches from officials who point the finger at the public's defiance of restrictions.

But one day later, the minister had a vastly different message.

"We should not cause panic for people in vain," Namaki said in a speech carried by the semi-official ISNA news agency.

"We should never announce that we don't have empty (hospital) beds. We do have empty beds."

The rhetorical about-face is typical of Iranian leaders' inconsistent response to the pandemic that many see as helping to fuel the virus' spread.

Experts say the mixed messages reflect the fact that the leadership has little room to impose severe restrictions that would damage an already fragile economy and thus stoke public anger.

"The country is already under such pressure, and Iranians are already policed," said Sanam Vakil, a researcher on Iran at Chatham House, a London-based policy institute.

"If they can't provide economic resources to help people, to then be overly authoritarian and enforce health measures would undermine their legitimacy even further."

More than 32,000 people reportedly have died in what is the Middle East's worst outbreak and a top health official stressed recently that the true number is likely 2½ times higher.

And it shows no signs of abating.

In the last week, Iran shattered its single-day death toll record twice and reported daily infection highs three times.

In a sign that tensions over the government's haphazard response are coming to a head, even the country's supreme leader took aim at authorities on Saturday.

He demanded for the first time they prioritize public health over "the security and economic aspects" of the pandemic, without elaborating.

"When the Health Ministry determines restrictions, all agencies must observe and enforce them without taking into account other considerations," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared.

For months, even as officials have issued increasingly grim warnings, the government has resisted a nationwide lockdown that would undermine an economy reeling from severe U.S. sanctions, re-imposed in 2018 after the Trump administration withdrew from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Despite appeals from the United Nations and rights groups that sanctions be eased during the pandemic, America slapped new ones on Iranian banks this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iran COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Ben Stokes' ton and Sanju Samson's fifty steered Rajasthan Royals to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Ben Stokes can be opener and still finish the game! How Englishman, Sanju Samson taught Mumbai Indians a bitter lesson
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp