India to send 270 MT of food aid to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti, Eritria

According to an official statement, the food aid, comprising 155 MT of wheat flour, 65 MT of rice and 50 MT of sugar, is being transported on the Indian Naval Ship AIRAVAT.

Published: 27th October 2020 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

INS Airavat deployed by the Indian Navy for 'Operation Samudra Setu' arrive at Tuticorin harbour with 198 Indian nationals embarked from Male Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India will be providing 270 MT of food aid to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea, which have been affected due to natural calamities and the coronavirus pandemic, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday.

According to an official statement by the MEA, the food aid, comprising 155 MT of wheat flour, 65 MT of rice and 50 MT of sugar, is being transported on the Indian Naval Ship (INS) AIRAVAT, which left Mumbai on October 24.

"In keeping with India's tradition of reaching out to people in Africa in times of need, Government of India has decided to provide 270 MT of food aid to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea, to alleviate the suffering of the people affected by natural calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

It further said, "The food aid, comprising 155 MT of wheat flour, 65 MT of rice and 50 MT of sugar, is being transported on the Indian Naval Ship AIRAVAT, which left Mumbai on October 24 on a visit to the region, during which it will make port calls at Djibouti, Massawa, Port Sudan and Mombasa."

The Ministry further said that India has been working closely with the Governments in these countries on repatriation of each other's nationals through special flights and for supply of medical assistance.

"The strong bonds of friendship and brotherly relations between India and countries in Africa have been forged and strengthened over several centuries. India has always stood in solidarity with the countries and people in Africa and has partnered in undertaking development, capacity building and humanitarian assistance programmes," the MEA added.

