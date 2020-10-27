STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jaishankar holds talks with Pompeo, says India, US ties have grown substantially

The meeting between the two leaders came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

Published: 27th October 2020 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held "warm and productive" meeting with the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on key bilateral, regional and global issues and said the bilateral ties have grown substantially in every domain.

He said the two countries were working closely in plurilateral and multilateral formats and he was looking forward to 2+2 dialogue between the two countries on Tuesday.

"Warm and productive meeting with @SecPompeo. Discussed key bilateral, regional and global issues. Reviewed progress in ties: grown substantially in every domain. Our foreign policy consultations and cooperation have expanded," Jaishankar said.

"Working closely on plurilateral and multilateral formats. Looking forward to the 2+2 Dialogue tomorrow," he added.

Both Pompeo and Esper arrived here on Monday to take part in the third 2+2 dialogue between the two countries.

Pompeo said he was pleased to be back in New Delhi for constructive meetings including the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

"Pleased to be back in New Delhi for constructive meetings, including the U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Indian Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar, U.S. Secretary of Defense @EsperDoD, and Indian Defense Minister @rajnathsingh. Looking forward to productive discussions!" he said in a tweet.

Mark Esper also tweeted about his arrival in India for the dialogue.

"Happy to touch down in the world's largest democracy. Thanks to Air Vice Marshal Alok Sharma & Ambassador Kenneth Juster for the warm welcome," he said. 

