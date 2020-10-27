STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over Kashmir row

The Foreign Office in a statement said the Indian diplomat was summoned to register "strong protest" on the "Kashmir Black Day".

Published: 27th October 2020 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 10:01 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Chargé d' Affaires to protest over the Kashmir issue.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the Indian diplomat was summoned to register "strong protest" on the "Kashmir Black Day".

It demanded that India rescind its "unilateral" action" of withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 last year and bifurcating it into two union territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution was its internal matter.

It also advised Pakistan to accept reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said that Pakistan will continue to raise his voice in support of Kashmiris.

India has firmly told Pakistan that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and shall continue to be an integral part of India.

New Delhi has maintained that issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are internal matters to India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp