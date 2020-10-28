STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Drones to enforce coronavirus rules at Madrid cemeteries on All Saints' Day

Groups of visitors will be limited to no more than six and they must respect social distancing rules.

Published: 28th October 2020 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Residents wearing government-imposed face masks and face shields to protect them from COVID-19. (Photo| AFP)

Residents wearing government-imposed face masks and face shields to protect them from COVID-19. (Photo| AFP)

By AFP

MADRID: Madrid city hall said Wednesday it will deploy drones at two of the largest cemeteries in the Spanish capital on All Saints' Day to ensure virus restrictions are respected.

Spanish families traditionally visit the graves of loved ones on the November 1 holiday but this year, capacity at cemeteries in Madrid has been reduced to half because of the pandemic.

Groups of visitors will be limited to no more than six and they must respect social distancing rules.

To ensure people keep to the rules, up to 300 municipal police will be deployed daily at cemeteries in the Spanish capital over three days from October 30, city hall said. The figure is 20 percent higher than last year.

Officers will be backed up by drones at two of the city's largest cemeteries, one of which is La Almudena, where famous Spaniards like flamenco legend Lola Flores and Nobel-winning neuroscientist Santiago Ramon y Cajal are buried.

The other is the Carabanchel cemetery.

"We can't allow crowds to form either inside or outside" cemeteries on these days, Mayor Jose Luiz Martinez-Almeida told reporters.

It is not the first time Madrid police have deployed drones to enforce virus restrictions: when a national lockdown began in March, police used loudspeakers mounted on drones to tell people in parks and public spaces to go home.

Last week, Spain became the first European Union nation to surpass one million confirmed Covid-19 infections, with the virus claiming more than 35,000 lives thus far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All Saints' Day Madrid COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp