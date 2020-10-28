Over 2 million virus cases in just 1 week: UN

By PTI

LONDON: The World Health Organisation said countries globally reported more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases last week  the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase since the pandemic began.

In a weekly analysis of COVID-19, WHO said for the second consecutive week, the European region accounted for the biggest proportion of new cases, with more than 1.3 million reported cases or about 46% of the worldwide total.

The U.N. health agency said deaths were also on the rise in Europe, with about a 35% spike since the previous week.

Although the number of deaths is gradually increasing, the proportion of deaths to cases remains relatively low, compared to the early phase of the pandemic in the spring, WHO said.

The agency also noted that hospitalisations and ICU occupancy due to COVID-19 increased in 21 countries across Europe.

It estimated about 18% of COVID-19 were hospitalized, with about 7% needing ICU support or breathing machines.

Globally, WHO said the countries reporting the highest numbers of cases remain unchanged as for the past three weeks: India, the US, France, Brazil, and the UK each week per 100,000 people.