Trump slams Fox News for covering Obama's campaign; ex-President questions govt's COVID response

Meanwhile, former US President Barack Obama hit back at Trump and termed him 'jealous of COVID-19's media coverage', and accused him of converting the White House into a 'hot zone'.

Published: 28th October 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Barack Obama (L) and Donald Trump

Barack Obama (L) and Donald Trump (File photos | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump Tuesday slammed his "favorite" Fox News channel for broadcasting live his predecessor Barack Obama's poll campaign for his opponent and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"Fox (News) puts him on all the time and they put sleepy Joe on all the time and what they should do is they should show the picture of sleepy Joe yesterday when he rushed to Pennsylvania because he saw that I had 25,000 people at each event," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"When he rushed to Pennsylvania and he did a statement and he got lost in a fog. They should show that," he said as he expressed disappointment over the election coverage of the Democratic presidential candidate.

"They should show the picture where he (Biden) called me George. He thought I was George. I guess he's talking about George Bush, but he thought I was George and they should show that," he said.

ALSO READ | Trump is seeking second term to help himself and his wealthy friends, says Ex-US President Barack Obama

"Fox is very disappointing. But Fox puts on this -- this would not have happened with Roger Ailes, I can tell you that," Trump said.

The Hill Newspaper on Tuesday reported that the president has for months had a love-hate public relationship with Fox News.

He watches the network regularly, tweeting clips from its shows and responding to programming in real, it said.

Trump frequently calls over phone and gives frequent interviews to its news anchors.

Meanwhile, former US President Barack Obama hit back at Trump for saying "not much" when asked if he would change his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that Trump is jealous of COVID-19's media coverage, accusing his successor of converting the White House into a "hot zone".

ALSO READ | Can increased voter turn out among youth tilt US polls in Biden's favour? Here's what Harvard survey says

"Not much? Not much? Really? Not much? You can't think of anything you might be doing differently," Obama said, pointing out how Trump had said "inject bleach" into infected people during a White House press conference.

"If he had been focused on COVID from the beginning, cases would not be reaching new record highs, "Obama added.

"He's jealous of COVID's media coverage!" remarked Obama at a drive-in election rally in Orlando city of Florida, one of the key battleground states.

In his remarks, Obama made a joke of Trump's often boast that he's the second-best president for Black America after Abraham Lincoln with an audience member yelling a big "BOO" at his remark.

The ex-president pointed to comments made by Jared Kushner Monday on Fox & Friends.

"His son-in-law says Black folks have to want to be successful," Obama said.

"That's the problem. Who are these folks? What history books do they read? Who do they talk to?" Obama pointed to Amy Coney Barrett making it to the Supreme Court and brought back a previous rally cry: "Don't boo - vote," Obama said.

