STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India extends support to France, condemns personal attacks on President Macron

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had slammed Macron and said that he has "chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims".

Published: 29th October 2020 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi with France president Emmanuel Macron

PM Modi with France President Emmanuel Macron (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid intense backlash for alleged Islamophobia from countries like Turkey and Pakistan, India on Wednesday condemned the gruesome killing of a French teacher and personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron.

"We strongly deplore the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

Extending condolences to the teacher's family and the people of France, the MEA said: "We also condemn the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner that has shocked the world."

READ| Hundreds of Muslims hold anti-France protest in Bangladesh

There is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance, it added.

The Ministry's statement comes days after Samuel Paty, a school teacher, was beheaded by an 18-year-old teenager on the outskirts of Paris after he showed cartoons depicting the Prophet during a lesson.

Paty was posthumously granted France's highest award, the Legion d'Honneur, and commemorated in the national ceremony at the Sorbonne University in Paris.

While this prompted the French President to take stern action against terror activities in the country, Turkey and Pakistan have continued to attack Macron's decisions.

READ| Imran Khan calls for collective Muslim action against Islamophobia

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by CNN, "What is Macron's problem with Islam? What is his problem with Muslims?"

"Macron needs some sort of mental treatment. What else is there to say about a head of state who does not believe in the freedom of religion and behaves this way against the millions of people of different faiths living in his own country?" he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had slammed Macron and said that he has "chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims".

Taking to Twitter, Khan said, "Hallmark of a leader is he unites human beings, as Mandela did, rather than dividing them. This is a time when Pres Macron could have put healing touch and denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation and marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation."

"By attacking Islam, clearly without having any understanding of it, President Macron has attacked and hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe and across the world."

"The last thing the world wants or needs is further polarisation. Public statements based on ignorance will create more hate, Islamophobia and space for extremists," he had said in the following tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emmanuel Macron Paris teacher beheading
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    It is a welcome move.Islamophobia is very real and not imaginary.Beheading of the teacher by a Muslim is not an isolated incident.A Police was beheaded in London.an American in Pakistan
    4 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp