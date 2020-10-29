STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indiaspora founder to receive Global Service Award at Canada-India Business Council's Diwali awards

The award will be presented virtually on Thursday, as part of the Canada-India Business Council's virtual Diwali Awards.

Published: 29th October 2020 03:29 PM

MR Rangaswami (Photo | Indiaspora)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Eminent Indian-American entrepreneur and philanthropist M R Rangaswami has been recognised by the Canada-India Business Council with its new 2020 Global Service Award for launching Indiaspora and connecting the Indian diaspora globally.

The award will be presented virtually on Thursday, as part of the Canada-India Business Council's virtual Diwali Awards, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The inaugural award is given to an individual who demonstrates excellence, and a record of exceptional service for the betterment of others.

The Global Service Award recognises selflessness, dedication and a significant contribution to either Canada or India, it said.

"It's an awesome privilege to accept this award from the prestigious Canada-India Business Council. This award will give us momentum in our journey of connecting the Indian diaspora globally and making an impact. We view Canada and Indo-Canadians as an integral partner in this mission, said Indiaspora founder Rangaswami, a Silicon Valley software executive, investor and entrepreneur.

Rangaswami has served in numerous ways throughout his life, with grace and humility.

What he has done in eight short years through Indiaspora by convening, mobilising and catalysing key diaspora leaders in the United States and around the world is nothing short of remarkable, said Victor Thomas, president and CEO of Canada-India Business Council.

We are thrilled to recognise him with the Canada-India Business Council's first-ever Global Service Award.

"The 1.6 million strong Indian community - affluent, hard-working, peaceful and fully integrated into the Canadian ethos - is a living bridge fostering people-to-people ties between India and Canada.

The community is making a significant contribution to the growth and prosperity of Canada, which is well recognised by the Canadian society and the government, said Apoorva Srivastava, Consul General of India in Toronto, who will also be one of the presenters at the Diwali Awards event.

As part of its Global Connect programme to lead high-level delegations of the Indian diaspora to different countries, Indiaspora organised a delegation of their members and prominent friends from the US to Canada to meet Canadian, Indian and Indo-Canadian leaders in government, academia, philanthropy, the arts, finance, business and technology in October 2018.

The Track II diplomacy meetings took place in Toronto and Ottawa in the wake of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) proposed earlier that month as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trade trip to India earlier that year.

M R is a true example of how to provide selfless service while making a meaningful impact in the world through various initiatives, including as founder of Indiaspora, said Sukesh Kumar, a Partner and National Leader of KPMG's India Practice, and an Indiaspora Patron who has played a leading role in Indiaspora's Canadian activities.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp