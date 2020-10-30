STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-Americans seem more confident voting for Donald Trump

There are more than 257 million people in the US who are 18 or older, and nearly 240 million citizens are eligible to vote this year, according to an American daily.

Published: 30th October 2020 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

HOUSTON: President Donald Trump has described the November 3 election as the "most important" in US history.

For the influential 1.8 million Indian-Americans, it is much more so as they hold unprecedented sway in key battleground states and could be what a top Democratic lawmaker termed "an absolute difference maker".

There are more than 257 million people in the US who are 18 or older, and nearly 240 million citizens are eligible to vote this year, according to an American daily.

More than 80 million Americans have already cast their ballots, according to a tally on Thursday from the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, setting the stage for the highest participation rate in over a century.

"We're seeing a very energised, interested electorate, and we're seeing a public that is responding to a message that you need to cast that ballot early this year," said Paul Gronke, a professor of political science at Reed College who runs the Early Voter Information Center.

The influential Indian-American community is finding itself increasingly wooed by both parties through a series of ads, speeches and exhortations of community leaders.

Democratic National Committee chair Thomas Perez has said that the Indian-American vote can be an "absolute difference maker" in the US polls.

"The Indian-American community contributes a lot to the US, and it is the best country in the world but we have to protect them. So, we need the American community to remember that President Trump has given us the lowest unemployment and has allowed for businesses to thrive," Indian-American Nikki Haley, the former UN Ambassador said recently.

"The relationship with India has never been stronger. India is the largest democracy that shares our values. And President Trump and Prime Minister Modi get along so well. But now we are actually partnering with them on defense and trade and other areas," she said.

Many Indian-Americans seem to agree with Haley and feel they are better off voting for Trump.

"The main issues pushing the vote in this direction are; Indians love law and order and -defunding the police' calls in various cities have not gone down too well with them," feels prominent Houston community leader Achalesh Amar.

"Adverse comments by top Democrats on Kashmir and CAA have infuriated many Indian voters. China and Pakistan conflicts and the recent support given to India by the USA has been noticed and appreciated," he said.

Vibhuti Jha, an expert on US polls and executive director Nalanda International, USA, hopes Indian-Americans will likely show their wisdom to free themselves from the "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and vote for him based on his administration's support towards India.

"The Democratic leadership and its -idli samosa coalition' of 5 desi names in Congress, have only supported anti-India resolutions passed against India. I am positive Indian votes will shift to Trump as the majority are angry with the Biden-Kamala agenda to chastise India at the behest of anti-India forces," Jha said.

Lakshmi Mahadevan prayed for a Trump victory and voted early on Dussehra. She fears if Biden wins, there will be potential for lawlessness, social unrest, nepotism, and chaos.

"Harris' disdain in allowing a relative to desecrate Goddess Durga during auspicious Navratri fortnight has offended all Hindus and to add insult to injury has refrained from issuing an apology. That shows poor judgment," she said.

Harris' myopic geopolitical vision and warmongering attitude are evident from her statements, she said.

President Trump whom we at Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) call "Reagan on Steroids", has been true to all his 2016 election promises to the Indian-American community and India, said industrialist and founder of the RHC Shalabh Kumar, who held a rally for Trump in October 2016 in Edison, New Jersey, where Trump pledged to the crowd that India would always have a friend in the White House if he was elected.

"Trump's focus on keeping the economy running during COVID-19 times by giving a boost to all small businesses, either by a tax cut or by the prompt stimulus to keep them afloat, shows his business acumen and concern for the small business community," said Karishma Himatsinghani, a Dallas-based media entrepreneur.

Paramita Sarkar, another Trump supporter, said this election is not just for choosing the next president but is about setting a course for global cooperation amongst vibrant democracies and defeating the socialist "radical forces of evil".

"It is about standing with a proven leader who has kept promises to lower taxes, streamline regulations, ensure the protection of our constitutional rights, and enhance the nation's security. I'm voting for Donald Trump for his optimism, fearlessness, outspoken, upstanding leadership, and for promoting merit-based immigration," she said.

"Indian-American voters can clearly see Democrats have given lollipops that taste good but have no substance. They send messages on Hindu festivals, but take a stand against Kashmir or other policies that matter for India or Indian Americans," said Dr Krishna Bhatta, from Maine.

"This time Indian Americans need to think and decide to vote based on who is better for law and order? Who is better for the economy and who can stand against the menace of terrorism or the high handedness of China? Who can achieve more without going to war? And finally, who can be trusted, the one who says she is Black in one forum and Brown in another," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump Indian-Americans US elections
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp