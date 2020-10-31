STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Joe Biden is corrupt career politician, betrayed Americans for last 47 years, says Trump

Making a strong case for his re-election, Trump told his supporters that giving him a decisive victory on November 3 is the only way to defend their dignity.

Published: 31st October 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has accused his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of being a corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betray the Americans for the last 47 years.

Trump is known to make unsubstantiated allegations against his rival, often making untrue claims.

There is no evidence of Biden ever being tainted by corruption.

Addressing a rally in Rochster in Minnesota on Friday, Trump, 74, said Biden has obsession for power.

"Biden is a grimy, sleazy and corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betrayed you for 47 long years. He will look you in the eyes, and then turn right around and stab you in the back. The only thing he cares about is political power," Trump said.

A Democratic stronghold, Trump is seeking to wrest Minnesota for the Republicans for decades.

He is currently trailing behind Biden with five percentage points.

Making a strong case for his re-election, Trump told his supporters that giving him a decisive victory on November 3 is the only way to defend their dignity.

"There is only one way to defend your family and your country. There is only one way to preserve, protect and defend the American Way of Life: you must show up and vote on November 3," he said.

"On November 3, vote to defeat Biden and Save American Freedom," Trump said, alleging that his opponent will continue his 47 years of cruelly betraying African-Americans.

Biden called them super-predators, ripped apart their communities, and did everything in his power to wipe out the Black middle class, said the president.

Noting that Biden's plan will delay the COVID-19 vaccine, postpone therapies, crash the economy, and shut down the entire country, Trump asserted that under his plan, the administration will deliver a safe vaccine to the American People in just a few short weeks! "We will wipe out the China Plague once and for all! A vote for Republicans is a vote for the American Dream, and the party of Abraham Lincoln! he said.

The US is the worst-affected nation by the coronavirus, with the total number of infections and deaths standing at 9,034,925 and 229,544 respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"Over the next four years, we will make America into the Manufacturing Superpower of the World, and we will end our reliance on China once and for all," he said.

On Friday, Trump addressed as many as four rallies as he intensified his attack against Biden.

"Biden will deliver poverty, misery, depression. I will deliver jobs, jobs, jobs, and the greatest economy in the history of our country. That's going to be next year. You'll see it," Trump said at another election rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"Biden was a cheerleader for North American Free Trade Agreement, which is the worst trade deal ever made, and China's entry into the World Trade Organisation, which cost Wisconsin manufacturing jobs.

"At every turn, Biden betrayed American workers and twisted his knife into the back of Wisconsin workers. You were--you suffered as much is anybody," he alleged.

Trump alleged that Biden has also spent half a century betraying the black Americans.

"He devastated black families with the 1994 crime bill, and he called black youth 'super predators', a term that's a terrible term. Super predators over and over again. And then he wonders why they're not doing well with the black vote. You know, the black vote's not turning up. See, now we don't have to go by the fake polls. Now you see what's happening," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden Donald Trump US elections 2020
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp