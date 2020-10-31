STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka's second COVID-19 wave has high transmissibility: Study

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 cases crossed the 10,000-mark with 20 deaths reported on Saturday.

Published: 31st October 2020 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

A Sri Lankan health worker sprays disinfectants as people wait to give swab samples to test for COVID-19 near a mobile testing vehicle outside a hospital in Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka.

A Sri Lankan health worker sprays disinfectants as people wait to give swab samples to test for COVID-19 near a mobile testing vehicle outside a hospital in Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's second COVID-19 wave which began early this month has the mutation associated with high transmissibility, according to a study.

A team of scientists at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura carried out genomic sequencing of the virus to determine if the current outbreak is due to spread of different strains, Dr Chandima Jeewandara, a team member told reporters.

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 cases crossed the 10,000-mark with 20 deaths reported on Saturday.

When the second wave was reported on October 4, there were only 3,396 cases with just 13 deaths.

The figures then were coming from mid-March when the first COVID-19 case was reported.

The study has revealed that the current circulating strain is different from the strains that circulated previously.

"We obtained different strains and found that the virus strains circulating in different places in the country, are of a common origin.

The previous strains that circulated in Sri Lanka were of the B.1, B.2, B 1.1 and B.4 lineages, the current virus strain is slightly different as it belongs to the B.1.42 lineage," said Jeewandara.

He said the strains were similar at both current large clusters; at the garment export factory and at the Colombo's largest fish market.

Both had resulted in 7,083 cases till Saturday.

Despite the current spike, the authorities are not planning to impose another nationwide lockdown.

Since October 4, over 150 police divisions in different locations were placed under curfew.

The Western province where the capital Colombo is located is currently under a 72- hour quarantine curfew which is due to end on Monday.

Senior health official D Asela Gunawardena said no lockdowns were necessary if the people exercised due care by restricting their movements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Sri Lanka covid cases
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp