US COVID-19 case count rises to 9 million, records 94,000 cases in single day

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States jumped from 8 million to 9 million in just two weeks, data from the Johns Hopkins University revealed on Friday.

The US, which has seen a resurgence of its Covid-19 outbreak since mid-October, recorded 94,125 new cases in the 24 hours up to 8:30 pm Friday (0030 GMT Saturday), according to a real-time count by Johns Hopkins University.

Health officials had by (mid-day) confirmed 9,007,298 cases of COVID-19, up from 8 million on October 16, the data showed. The death toll, meanwhile, had reached 229,293, according to the data.

According to the university's data, there are 45,373,712 cases and 1,185,053 deaths in the world.