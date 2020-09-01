STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Over 400 prisoners granted presidential pardon in Sri Lanka

According to the president's office, Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ordered the release of 444 prisoners, including 18 female inmates.

Published: 01st September 2020 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has pardoned over 400 prisoners held for minor offences to minimise congestion in local jails, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the president's office, Rajapaksa has ordered the release of 444 prisoners, including 18 female inmates.

The Prisons officials said that all the inmates were being held for minor offences or were those unable to pay fines ordered by courts.

They said that the decision was taken to minimise congestion in local prisons.

The highest number of 83 prisoners who were granted the pardon were from the main Welikada prison in Colombo followed by 54 from Pallekele prison in the central district of Kandy.

The decision to pardon those jailed for minor offences was taken in March when a prison riot claimed the life of an inmate at the north central jail in Anuradhapura district during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prisons officials said that the local jails are extremely over crowded with 3 times the capacity.

Currently, there are over 33,000 prisoners in the country's jails, which have the capacity for 11,762 inmates.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Lanka prisoners Sri Lanka presidential pardon
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp