Poland approves new German ambassador after long delay

Poland has accepted the appointment of a new German ambassador after an unusual delay of about three months.

Published: 01st September 2020 05:58 PM

By Associated Press

WARSAW: Poland has accepted the appointment of a new German ambassador after an unusual delay of about three months.

There has been a lot of speculation in Poland about why the acceptance took so long.

Polish media have cited the fact that Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven's father was a Nazi officer during World War II as a reason for the resistance from Poland's conservative and nationalist ruling Law and Justice party.

Poland was invaded by Nazi Germany 81 years ago on Tuesday.

It was the act that sparked a war that ended up killing nearly 6 million Polish citizens.

Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek, a deputy foreign minister, announced late Monday that von Loringhoven had been accepted, and also referred to Polish sensitivity toward the memory of the war.

He said Germans must be aware of a special kind of Polish sensitivity, resulting from the fact that the crimes of World War II remain a great unhealed wound in the minds of the Polish nation all the time.

"It is even more difficult to heal this wound when one takes into account the recurring attempts to falsify history and the failure to fully account for faults and grievances. In this context, the attitude of Germany and German politicians is of particular importance," the Polish diplomat said, according to PAP.

