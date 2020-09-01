STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
There is chance of US-India 'mini trade deal' before presidential election: Top American diplomat

In 2018-19, the US had surpassed China to become India's top trading partner.

Published: 01st September 2020 10:55 AM

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a joint press statement at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday Feb. 25 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with U.S. President Donald Trump (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: There is a chance of a "mini trade deal" between the US and India even before the November 3 presidential election in the United States, a top American diplomat has said.

India and the US are negotiating a deal to iron out differences on trade issues to boost economic ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump have a strong personal bond and a strong commitment to do a trade deal, "so there's a chance", Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said at the third India-US Leadership Summit organised virtually by the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Monday.

Biegun was responding to a question on the prospect of a mini trade deal before the US presidential election in November.

"Do you think we've got a chance at a mini trade deal before the election?" former US Ambassador to India Richard Verma asked.

"I think there's a chance. It's going to take a little more energy," Biegun said.

"The time is short before the US elections and a lot of governments around the world are hedging a little bit. I wouldn't be surprised if the Indian government as well," the American diplomat said.

The US remained India's top trading partner for the second consecutive fiscal in 2019-20.

According to the data of the commerce ministry, in 2019-20, the bilateral trade between the US and India stood at USD 88.75 billion, as against USD 87.96 billion in 2018-19.

The US is one of the few countries with which India has a trade surplus.

The trade gap between the countries has increased to USD 17.42 billion in 2019-20 from USD 16.86 billion in 2018-19, the data showed.

In 2018-19, the US had surpassed China to become India's top trading partner.

