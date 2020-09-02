STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus infection in Nepal enters community transmission phase

On Tuesday, a total of 1069 new cases of infection were reported throughout the country. Kathmandu Valley alone reported 481 cases of infection.

Published: 02nd September 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Nepalese army personnel prepare to unload from a hearse van, the body of a person who died of COVID-19 for cremation in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Nepalese army personnel prepare to unload from a hearse van, the body of a person who died of COVID-19 for cremation in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: With growing cases of Covid-19 cases in Nepal, 12 districts in the country have entered the phase of community transmission, the Ministry of Health and Population said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, the country's Public Health Advisor, Dr Suresh Tiwari said that Nepal has entered community transmission in 12 districts, including its capital Kathmandu.

"...12 districts and out of them, 4 have more than 1000 active cases till today. Combining it with other 8 districts --- these 12 districts hosts around 73 per cent of the active cases. This has signalled that these 12 territories, or the pocket areas which we also can call hotspots have been adversely infected, with this we have reached to the point that there has been Community Transmission in these areas," Tiwari said.

The districts under the community transmission include Morang, Sunsari, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Parsa, Bara, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Chitwan and Rupandehi.

Dr Tiwari also pointed out the rate of transmission amongst women had gone up from 5 per cent to around 22-23 per cent and fatality of elderly population soared to around 4 per cent.

On Tuesday, a total of 1069 new cases of infection were reported throughout the country. Kathmandu Valley alone reported 481 cases of infection.

With newly reported cases, Nepal's COVID-19 count on Tuesday reached 40,529.The COVID-19 death tally of the country stands at 239 while a total of 22,178 people have recovered from the virus so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nepal coronavirus community transmission
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp