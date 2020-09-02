STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Taiwan passports to emphasise distinction with China

Taiwan has since shrugged off political connections with China as part of its transition to full democracy.

Taiwan's FM Joseph Wu (C), Executive Yuan spokesperson Evian Ting (L) and Director of Consular Affairs Bureau Phoebe Yeh attends a conference to reveal the new Taiwan passport in Taipei.

Taiwan's FM Joseph Wu (C), Executive Yuan spokesperson Evian Ting (L) and Director of Consular Affairs Bureau Phoebe Yeh attends a conference to reveal the new Taiwan passport in Taipei. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TAIPEI: Taiwan plans to issue new passports emphasising its independent identity and downgrading connections with China.

The foreign ministry on Wednesday released images of the new document that features Taiwan in large capital letters on its cover and minimises the English wording Republic of China, the island's official name according to its Constitution.

Taiwan was handed over from Japanese to Chinese rule in 1945.

Four years later, Chiang Kai-shek relocated the Republic of China and its institutions to the island as Mao Zedong's Communist Party swept to power in the Chinese Civil War.

Taiwan has since shrugged off political connections with China as part of its transition to full democracy.

However, it has retained Republic of China as its official name, along with the constitution, flag and state institutions brought from China.

Despite the political divide, China continues to claim Taiwan as its own territory and has required foreign countries and multinational companies to refer to the island as a part of China.

There was no immediate reaction from Beijing on the new passport design.

Beijing responded angrily when Taiwan was added to the cover of the Taiwanese passport more than a decade ago and has increasingly lashed out at assertions of the island's political independence.

China does not recognise Taiwanese passports and requires citizens of the island travelling to the mainland to use a Chinese-issued document.

The change in passport design, to take effect in January, aims to prevent confusion between travellers from Taiwan and those from China, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told reporters.

He said the ministry has informed the International Air Transport Association, foreign governments, airports, airlines and immigration authorities about the change and provided them with samples of the new design.

The passport redesign was mandated in a resolution passed by the legislature in July, which also called for a change in the logo of Taiwan's government-owned China Airlines, sometimes confused with Chinese flag carrier Air China.

