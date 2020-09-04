STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China launches reusable spacecraft, keeps mission details secret

The official declined to comment on the details of the mission but suggested maybe you can take a look at the US X-37B.

Published: 04th September 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

China Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Friday successfully launched a reusable experimental spacecraft whose mission details have been kept secret, according to media reports.

The spacecraft was launched on a Long March-2F carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

After a period of in-orbit operation, the spacecraft will return to a predetermined landing site in China.

It will test reusable technologies during its flight, providing technological support for the peaceful use of space, it said.

However, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported that the space mission has been shrouded in secrecy.

Quoted an official memo circulating on social media, the Post said staffers and visitors to the launch site have been warned against filming the lift-off and even discussing it online.

The document also says "all units should strengthen personnel security education and personnel management during missions to ensure that there is no leakage of secrets."

A Chinese military source said "there are many firsts in this launch. The spacecraft is new, the launch method is different. That's why we need to make sure there is extra security."

The official declined to comment on the details of the mission but suggested "maybe you can take a look at the US X-37B".

The X-37B is an unmanned space plane that operates like a smaller version of the Space Shuttle, which is launched by a rocket and cruises back to earth for a runway landing.

It has flown four classified missions to date, carrying secret payloads on long-duration flights in Earth orbit, the Post report said.

Friday's launch comes weeks after China launched Tianwen-1, the country's first Mars mission, from Hainan in late July.

The China National Space Administration said its spacecraft, including an orbiter, lander and rover, was performing well on its way to Mars.

A month before that, China completed the network of satellites for its BeiDou navigation network, a competitor to the Global Positioning System (GPS) system of the US.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China spacecraft China reusable spacecraft Reusable spacecraft
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp