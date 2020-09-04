STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauds Russian scientists for developing COVID-19 vaccine

President Vladimir Putin last month announced that Russian scientists had developed the world's first vaccine against COVID-19.

Published: 04th September 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MOSCOW: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday congratulated the government and people of Russia for successfully controlling the coronavirus outbreak in the country and lauded its scientists for developing a vaccine against the deadly disease.

President Vladimir Putin last month announced that Russian scientists had developed the world's first vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik-V.

He said one of his daughters had already been vaccinated with it and that it works "quite effectively" and forms "stable immunity".

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting here on Friday, Singh said, "I congratulate the government and people of Russia for successfully managing the pandemic."

"We applaud Russian scientists and health workers for spearheading the Sputnik V vaccine. I wish you all health and success in this time of pandemic!" the minister said.

The Russian government has reached out to India seeking a collaboration for manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' and conducting its phase 3 clinical trial in the country.

However, there has been scepticism in some quarters about limited data related to the efficacy of the Russian vaccine.

The coronavirus has claimed 17,598 lives in Russia and the country has over 1 million confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Singh is on a three-day visit to Moscow to attend the meeting of the defence ministers of the eight-member SCO grouping.

On Thursday, he held talks with his Russian counterpart Gen.

Sergey Shoigu during which Singh appreciated the 'steadfast support' provided by Russia in response to the country's defence and security needs.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Russian scientists Coronavirus Vaccine COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp